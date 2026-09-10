The Strength of an Age

Eldred Allen portrays the strengths of six Elders in Rigolet, Nunatsiavut, who stay active and involved in daily community life by

working in the woods, hauling firewood, baking berry pies, woodworking, building cabins and walking home with their groceries.

These Elders, they’re 60, 70, 80 years old. They’re still collecting their own firewood. They’re maintaining wood stoves and fires in their homes. They’re living on their own. They’re cooking their own food. They’re traveling around on snowmobile. They’re shoveling snow. They’re fully involved still in the community, in our way of life. Their inclusion in community, their capabilities, it’s keeping them young, it’s keeping them vibrant.”

(Photo above: the author’s father Max Allen)