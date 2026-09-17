September 9, 2026

Location
Kuujjuaq, Nunavik
Resolutions
|Number
|Title
|Resolution (PDF)
|B26-09-01
|Approval of Agenda
|View PDF
|B26-09-02
|Approval of Minutes
|View PDF
|B26-09-03
|Approval-of-Audited-Financial-Statements-2025-2026
|View PDF
|B26-09-04
|Appointment-of-Auditors-2026-2027
|View PDF
|B26-09-05
|Approval-of-Budget-2026-2027
|View PDF
|B26-09-06
|Indigenous-Guardians-Funding-Allocation
|View PDF
|B26-09-07
|Indigenous-Partnerships-for-Nature-Funding-Allocation
|View PDF
|B26-09-08
|URN-Funding-Allocation
|View PDF
|B26-09-09
|Nature-Table-Funding-Allocation
|View PDF
|B26-09-10
|Adjournment
|View PDF