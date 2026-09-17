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Board of Directors Resolutions

September 9, 2026

By September 17, 2026No Comments
Location

Kuujjuaq, Nunavik

Resolutions
Resolutions adopted by the Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami Board of Directors during its September 9, 2026 meeting in Kuujjuaq, Nunavik.
NumberTitleResolution (PDF)
B26-09-01Approval of AgendaView PDF
B26-09-02Approval of MinutesView PDF
B26-09-03Approval-of-Audited-Financial-Statements-2025-2026View PDF
B26-09-04Appointment-of-Auditors-2026-2027View PDF
B26-09-05Approval-of-Budget-2026-2027View PDF
B26-09-06Indigenous-Guardians-Funding-AllocationView PDF
B26-09-07Indigenous-Partnerships-for-Nature-Funding-AllocationView PDF
B26-09-08URN-Funding-AllocationView PDF
B26-09-09Nature-Table-Funding-AllocationView PDF
B26-09-10AdjournmentView PDF
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