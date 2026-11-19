Inuit organizations will soon take over the Inuit Child First Initiative that supports the education and health of Inuit children, and replace it with Pirutsiagutiit.

The draft federal 2026 budget proposed $575 million over five years, starting in 2027-28, to renew the Inuit Child First Initiative and support the transition to the new Inuit-led program.

Speaking at a press conference Wednesday morning, federal Indigenous Services Minister Mandy Gull-Masty said the funding moves “beyond short-term extensions and towards a long-term path” of stability, predictability and Inuit leadership in supporting children and families.

Pirutsiagutiit, which means “resources for growing well” in Inuktut, will be administered by the Inuvialuit Regional Corporation, Nunavut Tunngavik Incorporated, Makivvik and Nunatsiavut Government, collectively known as the four Inuit Treaty Organizations. They will be responsible for day-to-day operations, reviewing approvals and “making decisions about how to best respond to children’s needs,” Gull-Masty said.

Read more coverage here:

Inuit-led program to replace Child First Initiative with $575M

Inuit social, health services for kids transferred to new program

Inuit organizations to take over administering federal Inuit Child First Initiative | CBC News

New Inuit child program will leave Nunavut food vouchers behind

New Inuit Child First Initiative an ‘incremental positive step’: Natan Obed | Nunavut News