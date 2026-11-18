This Framework provides direction to Canada, Inuit Treaty Organizations (ITOs), and their partners on how Pirutsiagutiit (“resources for growing well”) will be implemented for eligible Inuit children in Canada within a shared responsibility model. It informs the criteria for program eligibility and identifies a range of categories of eligible products, services and supports for Inuit children.

Pirutsiagutiit will uphold Inuit children’s human rights by facilitating access to culturally appropriate products, supports, and services that safeguard the best interests of the child. It will respect the distinct needs of Inuit children, families, and communities and be grounded in the human rights and dignity of Inuit children, the social determinants of Inuit health, and respect and support for Inuit self-determination.

Pirutsiagutiit National Framework

Le Cadre National Pirutsiagutiit

Pirutsiarutiit Kanatami Aaqqittausimajuq Pilirijjuti

ᐱᕈᑦᓯᐊᒍᑏᑦ ᑲᓇᑕᒥ ᐋᖅᑭᑦᑕᐅᓯᒪᔪᖅ ᐱᓕᕆᔾᔪᑎ