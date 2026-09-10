Ottawa ends NunatuKavut process for recognition of Indigenous rights

The federal government has ended NunatuKavut Community Council’s bid to be recognized as an Indigenous group with rights under Canada’s Constitution.

“Following careful review of the extensive information provided by the NunatuKavut Community Council to support their section 35 rights claim, Canada has determined that the evidence submitted does not satisfy the court-established tests for Indigenous rights and title,” James Sinclair, spokesperson for Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada, told APTN News.

“This decision brings long-needed clarity,” said Nunatsiavut Government President Johannes Lampe. “Inuit identity is not something that can be self-declared — it is affirmed by Inuit, grounded in our culture and history. Concluding this table is an important step toward ensuring our rights, as Inuit, are protected, respected and upheld.”