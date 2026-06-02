Nominations open for 2026 ITK Awards

June 2, 2026 – Ottawa, ON

Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami has opened the nomination period for the annual ITK Awards.

The ITK Awards recognize Inuit excellence and work to advance Inuit self-determination in Canada.

Anyone can nominate any Inuk who is:

enrolled under an Inuit Nunangat land claim agreement; and

doing exceptional work in any field to advance Inuit and Inuit self-determination.

One recipient will be chosen by an ITK Awards Committee, and the recipient will receive a cash prize and gift, travel and accommodations to the award presentation, and recognition by Inuit leadership.

Nominations must include the name, contact information, and Inuit region for the nominee, as well as a short write-up of why the nominee should be recognized, and why now is the right time to do so. Nominators must also provide their name and contact information.

The ITK Awards have been presented annually for more than 20 years to honour Inuit recognized by their peers for their work towards improving the health and well-being of Inuit in Canada.

Last year, Diana Neill-Anawak from Nunavut was recognized by ITK for her work providing trauma and neurodiversity-informed, culturally-responsive speech-language therapy, including Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) and Inuktut assessments in Nunavut and the Northwest Territories. In 2024, Julie-Ann Berthe from Kuujjuaq was recognized by ITK for her work as a dedicated childcare and language specialist.

The ITK Awards will be presented at ITK’s Annual General Meeting, to be held in September 2026, in Kuujjuaq, Nunavik.

The nomination period is open until July 6th, 2026, and nominations can be made here.

Media inquiries: media@itk.ca