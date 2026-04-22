Mounties spied on Inuit leaders who were negotiating land claims, exercising rights

A CBC Indigenous investigation found the now-disbanded RCMP Security Service snooped on Inuit politicians like John Amagoalik and former ITC president Tagak Curley amid concerns they, in pressing their Nunavut claim, would form a “north of 60 Native alliance” with Dene leaders seeking land rights in the western Arctic.

“There needs to be a reckoning from this,” said ITK President Natan Obed. “The government of Canada had no right to infringe upon the individual rights and freedoms of Inuit in that time period, or to try to impact and interrupt our political movement… Although it is maddening and frustrating, there were so many awful things being done by the government of Canada during this time that this is another chapter in a very dark legacy of this country’s history.”