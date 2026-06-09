ITK president reflects on Mary Simon’s legacy as first Indigenous Governor General

Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami President Natan Obed says he’s proud of how Gov. Gen. Mary Simon used her time in office to seek a balance between her dual identities as an Inuk woman and the Crown’s representative in Canada — roles that some Indigenous people felt were inherently in conflict.

“Self-determination also means that you get to decide whether or not to play any role within this country, and I think Mary was able to balance her indigeneity with her official function as head of state on behalf of the King for Canada,” he said.