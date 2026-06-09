ITK calls for overhaul of Nutrition North, poverty reduction frameworks

Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami President Natan Obed says he’s proud of how Gov. Gen. Mary Simon used her time in office to seek a balance between her dual identities as an Inuk woman and the Crown’s representative in Canada — roles that some Indigenous people felt were inherently in conflict.
“Self-determination also means that you get to decide whether or not to play any role within this country, and I think Mary was able to balance her indigeneity with her official function as head of state on behalf of the King for Canada,” he said.
Source
The Canadian Press
Publication Date
June 7, 2026