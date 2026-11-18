November 18, 2026 — Ottawa, Ontario

Today, Natan Obed, President of Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami (ITK), together with the Honourable Mandy Gull-Masty, Minister of Indigenous Services Canada, announced the release of The Pirutsiagutiit National Framework (the Framework), which provides direction to Canada, Inuit Treaty Organizations (ITOs), and their partners on how a new Inuit-led program, Pirutsiagutiit, will be implemented for Inuit children in Canada.

The co-developed Framework serves as the foundation for a new federal program that will replace the interim Inuit Child First Initiative but maintain the commitment to ensure Inuit children access health, social and education products, services and supports. The program’s name, Pirutsiagutiit, means “resources for growing well” in Inuktut.

Budget 2026 proposes to provide $575 million over five years, starting in 2027-28, to renew the Inuit Child First Initiative and support the transition to Pirutsiagutiit, co‑developed with ITK and the four ITOs: Inuvialuit Regional Corp., Nunavut Tunngavik Inc., Makivvik and Nunatsiavut Government.

The announcement represents more than a funding renewal. It is a concrete example of moving from federally administered programming toward Inuit-led service delivery and self-determination. Pirutsiagutiit reflects Budget 2026’s commitment to a new chapter, improving outcomes for Inuit children and families.

Every Inuk child deserves the chance to grow, learn and thrive. Yet many Inuit children face barriers to health, education and social services. Pirutsiagutiit will help address gaps in existing government programs and services, ensuring Inuit children can access the products, services and supports they need when existing programs do not adequately meet their needs.

Under Pirutsiagutiit:

Implementation will be guided by Terms and Conditions co-developed by Canada, ITOs and ITK.

Each Inuit Treaty Organization will co-develop a regional approach to service delivery and implementation with Canada, building on the National Framework.

Inuit children and families can expect clear guidance on available products, services and supports. Similar health, education and social supports eligible under the interim Inuit Child First Initiative will continue to be eligible under Pirutsiagutiit.

Service coordination will emphasize navigation and case management to help families access existing programs and services that best meet their needs while avoiding duplication.

Recognizing that Inuit are best placed to serve the needs of their children and families, the Framework prioritizes Inuit self-determination, with ITOs determining how supports are delivered to the children of their respective treaties and self‑government agreements.

This marks an important step toward respecting and supporting Inuit self-determination, Inuit jurisdiction, and capacity building, consistent with the Inuit Nunangat Policy.

Pirutsiagutiit will launch on April 1, 2027, and ITOs will work with, and be supported by, Indigenous Services Canada as they prepare to administer and deliver the new program.

Quotes

“Inuit children have long faced barriers to accessing the health, education and social supports they need to thrive. Pirutsiagutiit marks an important shift from an interim approach toward a program grounded in Inuit self-determination, with Inuit Treaty Organizations playing a central role in shaping how supports are delivered. This is about more than improving access to services; it is about ensuring Inuit have a meaningful say in the well-being and future of our children.”

Natan Obed

President, Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami

“Inuvialuit Regional Corporation supports Pirutsiagutiit and its Inuit-led approach, but a framework is a starting point, not a result. We will keep working with Indigenous Services Canada toward launch, and we expect Canada to follow through for Inuvialuit children and every Inuk child.”

Erwin Elias,

Chair and CEO, Inuvialuit Regional Corporation

“Inuit children should have access to the health, education and social supports they need, no matter where they live. Too many Inuit families in Nunavut continue to face barriers to getting these services, Pirutsiagutiit is an important step toward addressing these gaps and giving Inuit a greater role in decisions that affect our children. We look forward to working with Canada to make sure this program meets the needs of Inuit children and families in Nunavut.”

Gloria Uluqsi,

President, Nunavut Tunngavik Incorporated

“Our children are the future of Nunavik, and we want to give every one of them the opportunity to grow, learn and thrive. Pirutsiagutiit is an exciting step forward, giving Inuit a stronger role in shaping the services and support we provide to our children and families. We know our communities, we know our strengths, and we know what our children need to succeed. By building on that knowledge, we are investing in a stronger future for our children and for generations to come.”

Pita Aatami

President, Makivvik

“The Nunatsiavut Government welcomes the announcement of the five-year commitment and recognizes that this timeline provides greater certainty and a realistic framework to support a more thoughtful and meaningful process for the true co-development of Pirutsiagutiit. We realize this work will take time and should not be constrained or rushed by annual or fiscal timelines. This will enable Indigenous Services Canada and Inuit regions to work together to ensure that the needs of Inuit children, and the gaps affecting them, are fully understood and addressed. Pirutsiagutiit must serve as a mechanism that ensures Inuit children do not experience inequities in health and well-being as a result of systems, services, and the unique intersections with other realities, including geography, jurisdictional disputes, and pressures on provincially funded programs.”

Johannes Lampe,

President, Nunatsiavut Government

“Pirutsiagutiit reflects years of working together with Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami and Inuit Treaty Organizations to build a program shaped by Inuit knowledge, leadership and priorities. I am proud of what we have built together and what it means for Inuit children and families. This new program is an important step toward Inuit leading decisions about the care and services their children need, in ways that reflect their own communities and cultures.”

The Honourable Mandy Gull-Masty

Minister of Indigenous Services

“This funding reflects our government’s firm commitment to supporting Inuit leadership in shaping a better future for communities in the Inuvialuit region, and throughout the entire North. All children, regardless of where they grow up, deserve to be healthy, supported and connected to their cultures and heritage. We will continue working alongside Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami, and Inuit Treaty partners to ensure Inuit children and families can access the services and supports they need, closer to home.”

The Honourable Rebecca Alty

Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations

“I thank the thousands of Inuit who have advocated for stable, long-term support for Inuit children and families. Their voices have been instrumental in shaping the future of these services. I welcome our government’s commitment through Budget 2026 to support the transition from the Inuit Child First Initiative to Pirutsiagutiit, a new Inuit-led program with stable, long-term funding. The name Pirutsiagutiit was chosen by Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami and the four Inuit Treaty Organizations. These measures will help ensure Inuit can access government-funded services for their health and well-being without delay, now and into the future.”

Lori Idlout,

Member of Parliament for Nunavut

“In Labrador, we know how important it is for children and families to have access to essential care and services close to home, particularly in our remote and northern communities. I welcome our government’s proposed $575 million investment in the Inuit Child First Initiative and to transition to Pirutsiagutiit. This is an important step toward addressing longstanding barriers and ensuring children throughout Labrador have the opportunities, care, and support they deserve.”

Philip Earle

Member of Parliament for Labrador

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