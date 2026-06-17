ITK allocates $27 million earmarked for tuberculosis eradication across Inuit Nunangat

Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami has allocated $27 million earmarked for tuberculosis eradication across Inuit Nunangat.

The money, originally announced in February, is meant to help fulfill the federal government’s promise to eradicate tuberculosis by 2030.

Inuit in Canada see disproportionately high rates of tuberculosis. While rates in Canada are some of the lowest in the world, at 6.1 cases per 100,000 people, the rates of the disease among Inuit in Canada is 186.9 cases per 100,000, according to statistics from the federal government from 2024.

Inuit groups across Canada have been lobbying for $131 million in funding and co-ordinated action to address the underlying issues that increase tuberculosis spread in the North.