Inuit Statement on Partnership in Arctic Sovereignty, Defence and Security

June 19, 2026 – Ottawa, Ontario

The Inuit homeland, Inuit Nunangat, encompasses 40 percent of Canada’s land area, most of the country’s coastline and its entire Arctic territory. Our people make up 82 percent of the region’s population. Through our modern treaties with the Crown and way of life based on harvesting wildlife, we own, use and co-manage all of it.

Inuit are the foremost experts on the Arctic, and our continued use and occupancy of the region is integral to Canada’s status as both an economic and Arctic power.

Canada would not be an Arctic power without Inuit, our land, and the contributions our people make every day to occupying, monitoring and safeguarding a region larger than British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and Ontario combined.

The Arctic is a region with great potential for economic growth, and our lands and waters hold significant potential for strengthening Canada’s economy and strategic autonomy.

We are proud Canadians who are aware of the rapidly changing geopolitical environment but refuse to be marginalized into the role of spectators as our homeland is re-militarized.

Canada must respect Inuit. Respect and support for Inuit rights, governance and self-determination must form the foundation of Canada’s sovereignty and security policy in Inuit Nunangat.

We firmly reject outdated, colonial approaches to Arctic policy that repeat Canada’s past mistakes of marginalizing our people, communities and governance structures from decision-making about matters that will affect our land, people and way of life for generations to come.

We call on the federal government to partner with Inuit in advancing a more ambitious vision for its Arctic territory by prioritizing improved coordination with Inuit rights holders in decision-making, and the investments in the infrastructure and services needed to create prosperity and bring the entirety of Inuit Nunangat into the rest of the country.

Canada can only achieve this objective by partnering with the four rights-holding Inuit Treaty Organizations whose members include all Inuit.

We must be engaged in Arctic security planning to ensure that any action being contemplated is informed by community realities. Potential impacts on our communities must be understood and managed appropriately, and our people must be able to derive practical benefits from investments.

We are united in our commitment to our people and homeland. Inuit are Canada’s Arctic strength. But Canada’s influence in the region is only as strong as its relationship with Inuit. As other nations seek greater influence in the region, they are taking steps to partner with our people and others to secure their respective Arctic futures and Canada must do the same.