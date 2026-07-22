Inuit Circumpolar Council gathers for general assembly in Iqaluit

Inuit from across the Arctic are coming together this week in Nunavut’s capital for the 15th Inuit Circumpolar Council General Assembly — the first gathering of this magnitude in nearly a decade.

The gathering in Iqaluit is a celebration of Inuit culture and unity, but also a space to set priorities on the most important issues facing Inuit.

“It creates a real opportunity for us to be leaders on the global stage for Indigenous peoples and for Inuit,” said Natan Obed, president of Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami.

“We have talked about the Arctic as a zone of peace, and we’ve been putting that in our declarations.”