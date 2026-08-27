Healing and Healthcare

MY NAME IS MADELINE EQQUQ EMILIA YAAKA, and I grew up in Kangiqsujuaq with my Inuk father and my Qallunaaq mother. I grew up traditionally, going hunting and fishing, but also spending summer breaks with my mom’s side of the family in Ontario. I spent my free time sewing and playing sports which opened opportunities to travel for tournaments. I am currently a medical student at McGill University in Montreal.

Though I had positive experiences, my teenage years were especially tough, facing realities that are much too common in Nunavik. I lost my older brother to suicide when I was 13, and my father passed away suddenly when I was 15. I often think about my father’s generation and how cigarettes were brought into Nunavik by fur traders to create profitable addictions in our communities. I also think about how he might still be alive if not for the trauma of having experienced the dog slaughters and attending federal day school, among other colonial policies. Through these traumas and our history, keeping my culture while being far away from home and having the support of my close friends has helped me heal.

Growing up in an isolated community, it was hard to see into the future when I was studying in high school. I had many teachers leave partway throughout the school year, and that made it hard to have consistent academic support. I finished my secondary 5 with an attestation, which meant I had to go back to high school. So I went to live with my aunt in Ontario for a year and a half to do academic upgrading. I then went on to study at Queens University for a year, but transferred to McGill, where I finished with a Bachelor of Science in biology. I then set out to apply to medical school, and started in August 2023.