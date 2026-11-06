Budget 2026 investment to fund Pirutsiagutiit, new program replacing Inuit Child First Initiative

November 5, 2026 — Ottawa, Ontario

Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami welcomes the Budget 2026 announcement of $575 million over five years to create a permanent Inuit-specific replacement for the Inuit Child First Initiative.

The new program, Pirutsiagutiit, was developed jointly by Inuit and the Government of Canada and was first imagined through the Inuit Crown Partnership Committee in 2018. ITK’s pre-budget submission called for $600 million over five years.

The announcement signals a transition from the Inuit Child First Initiative operated by Indigenous Services Canada, to Pirutsiagutiit operated by the Inuvialuit Regional Corporation, Nunavut Tunngavik Incorporated, Makivvik and the Nunatsiavut Government or their designates, which will begin on April 1, 2027.

It recognizes that Inuit are best placed to understand the needs of their children and families and deliver solutions that reflect the realities of their communities.

“The funding of Pirutsiagutiit through today’s federal budget is an important milestone in our work with Canada to create equity for Inuit. This program has the potential to change the lives of Inuit children, and we look forward to sustained collaboration to ensure it delivers on its promise,” said ITK President Natan Obed.

ITK is disappointed by lack of a specific reference to Inuit in key areas:

Investments in Nutrition North Canada maintain the inefficiencies of the current program, with no reference to funding for reform to address the structural changes needed to eliminate food insecurity in Inuit Nunangat.

The signature announcement to put Canada on a path to end homelessness within 10 years does not include details on how to accomplish this goal in Inuit Nunangat. ITK is encouraged, however, by reference to the importance of mental health, addictions and social supports in ending homelessness.

The top-up to the Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit does not consider the specific needs and cost of living of Inuit living in Inuit Nunangat. ITK’s pre-budget submission proposed an income-tested $7,500 refundable tax credit for Inuit.

The budget devotes $30 billion to First Nations infrastructure and housing, with no mention of infrastructure or housing for Inuit, including $1 billion to establish a Build Inuit Nunangat Fund, which ITK called for it its pre-budget submission.

“Inuit uphold Canada’s sovereignty. Investments in Inuit communities are investments in Canada. Aside from the welcome funding for Pirutsiagutiit, the broader sustainability of our communities is not reflected in this budget. It makes significant investments in projects but building projects is not enough. The lack of investment in building healthy Inuit communities is a risk to this country,” said Obed.

ITK has also advocated for federal budgets to be structured in a way that is consistent with the Inuit Nunangat Policy, to make it clear when funding is intended to benefit Inuit rights-holding organizations. From an operational perspective, the lack of such framing creates inefficiency and ambiguity, and delays impacts and benefits for Inuit.