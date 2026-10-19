Beluga Detectives

In the mid‐1980s when beluga harvesting was banned in Marralik‐Ungunniavik estuary, knowledge about geography, weather patterns, animal migration and behaviour, and harvesting techniques started to fade. Knowledge keepers stopped passing on crucial information about how and when to hunt beluga and young people didn’t get to learn.

“It’s been stolen from me,” says Aputiarjuk. “We live on this land and the land provides for us but an outsider tells us we can’t hunt there anymore. How dare they. This beluga hunting is a big game for us but I haven’t had a chance to see how it’s butchered. I can’t harvest an animal until I know how to butcher one and I can’t know unless I see someone else do it.”

The ban took away a healthy food source, contributing to regional food insecurity, says May. It also discounted Inuit knowledge and Inuit self‐determination, deepening resentment by Inuit toward southern‐based scientists and a general distrust of government. People were angry and felt powerless, says May, who helped launch the project. It took years to convince his peers that research, when done locally, could be beneficial.

In the first few years, about 100 people came and went from the camp. (DFO allows several beluga to be harvested annually for research purposes.) The harvesting portion of the project was taken over in 2024 by the local Kuujjuaq and Kangiqsualujjuaq hunting, fishing and trapping organizations so now participants can concentrate on the research. This year, they will be hosting several Indigenous Yawuru people from Australia, owing to a relationship Aputiarjuk helped to build during a recent wildlife conference there.

The camp is meaningful to participants, but it’s also hard work. Bad weather can make it physically and mentally challenging. Keeping everyone warm, dry, fed and engaged can be difficult. One year they ran out of firewood. Boats and motors break down. But participants are devoted and take care of each other.

In 2023, Anguvigaq hired wildlife biologist Jacob Seguin to lead the project. Anguvigaq is partnering with McGill University in Montreal, where Seguin is working on a PhD, but Anguvigaq controls the project, defines the goals and decides how to achieve them.

Seguin says a group of 8‐10 people camp on a small island for six weeks in summer to conduct the season’s fieldwork. Participants spend their days recording beluga by sight and with drones, taking water samples to detect the presence of beluga (called environmental DNA or EDNA), and monitoring devices called hydrophones—underwater recorders that capture beluga vocalizations. None of these methods are complete on their own, Seguin says, but together they can help validate each other and this strengthens the overall results. All the data is shared with DFO.