Back to the North (of North)

Our favourite Netflix show is back for Season 2! Brimming with Inuk excellence, North of North — created by Stacey Aglok MacDonald and Alethea Arnaquq-Baril — is a window into life in Inuit Nunangat. From the heavy to the humorous, this show is packed with relatable characters, wholesome moments, and swoon-worthy outfits. As we wait for what Ice Cove has next in store for us, let’s take a look back at some of our favourite lines from Season 1.