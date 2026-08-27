Episode 5: Walrus D*ck Baseball
Back to the North (of North)
Our favourite Netflix show is back for Season 2! Brimming with Inuk excellence, North of North — created by Stacey Aglok MacDonald and Alethea Arnaquq-Baril — is a window into life in Inuit Nunangat. From the heavy to the humorous, this show is packed with relatable characters, wholesome moments, and swoon-worthy outfits. As we wait for what Ice Cove has next in store for us, let’s take a look back at some of our favourite lines from Season 1.
“Only Southerners say, ‘I’m starting to feel like a real Northerner.’” – Siaja
Episode 6: Carnivores
“I love that you feel safe enough to make white people jokes around me.” — Helen to Siaja
“Quviattiaqpunga tissinaaqiruluujarunnaravit qallunaat miksaanut tavvautillunga.” — Helen to Siaja
Episode 4: Joy to the Effing World
“Do you know how we Inuit survived for thousands of years in the Arctic? Yes, practical skills are important. But also important are the little joys in life. Like games, beautiful sewing, tattoos, raising children… These joys keep us going during the dark times.” — Lazarus
“Qaujimaviit qanuq Inuit annaumalaur mangaatta tausantinut arraagunut ukiuqtaqtumi? Ii, pilimmasarniq pimmariuvuq. Kisiani pimmariugivut mikijukuluit quvianaqtut inuusirmi. Suurlu pinnguarutiit, piujummariullutit miqsugait, kakiniit, nutarnganik piruqsainiq… Tamakkua quvianaqtut kajusititsivapput uvattinni quviananngittukkuuqtilluta.”– Lazarus
Episode 3: Dumpcano
“I love me a good dump fire. It’s like my calendar came to life.” — Millie
“Ikualatittijumattiaqpunga. Suurlu ulluqsiutiga uumaliqtuq.” — Millie
Episode 3: Dumpcano
“Can I tell you a secret? Grown‐ups are stupid. Right, and we call each other names, and we’re never as smart as our kids. But you and me and Anaana… we’re forever, OK?” — Neevee to Bun
“Uqautijunnaqpagit kannggunaqtumik? Innait silaittuujut. Iilaak, ammalu atiqaqtittisuungujugut, ammalu silatuniqsaulauqsimanata qiturngattinnik. Kisiani ivvit uvangalu Anaanangalu… taimannggalimaaq, qanuijjaannggittugut?” — Neevee to Bun
Episode 7: Lost and Found
“You bring her meat?”
“No … We’re not together.”
“Because you didn’t bring her meat?” — Lazarus and Kuuk
“Niqitaaqtippiuk?”
“Aakka … katinnganngittuguk.”
“Niqitaaqtilaunnginnaviuk?” — Lazarus and Kuuk