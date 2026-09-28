As Canada pivots to Arctic, experts wonder if Ottawa has enough regional diplomats

As Canada plans an ambitious expansion of defence and economic activity in the Arctic, regional experts are asking whether it has enough diplomats to build the ties it wants in the North.

“The Arctic is a geopolitical hot spot,” said Natan Obed, president of Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami. “The (Global Affairs) department does not have huge bench strength when it comes to Arctic diplomacy.”

Here’s a look at how the Liberals have both cut back and restaffed positions across the North in recent years.