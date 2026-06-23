Arctic defence must be built on partnership, not past mistakes: Inuit leaders

Inuit leaders have warned that Canada’s plans to spend tens of billions of dollars on Arctic defence could repeat past harms in the North unless Inuit are involved as partners.

“If a partnership with Canada is not on the table, if we are not going to be respected partners, then should we not be looking for other partners as well to uphold our interests?” Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami president Natan Obed said at Nilliajut – Asserting Inuit Rights in Arctic Security – a June 19 conference at Ottawa’s Fairmont Château Laurier hotel.